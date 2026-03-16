Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Umicore S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 54,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 36,348 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Umicore Price Performance

Umicore Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

(Get Free Report)

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling company headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced materials and catalysts that support clean mobility, energy storage and sustainable resource management. Its activities span the refining and recovery of precious metals, the production of emission control catalysts for the automotive industry, and the sourcing of materials for rechargeable batteries.

Umicore operates through three main business units: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling.

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