iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 439,088 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session’s volume of 90,711 shares.The stock last traded at $46.53 and had previously closed at $46.35.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

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Institutional Trading of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYBB. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 270,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 191,003 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 731,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,596,000 after buying an additional 422,349 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 274,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the period.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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