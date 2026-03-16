Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.50. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 126 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sims Metal Management Price Performance

About Sims Metal Management

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

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Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

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