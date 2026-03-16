Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.00.

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Stoneridge Price Performance

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.71. 199,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.55). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

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Stoneridge, Inc (NYSE: SRI) is a global developer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The company’s product offerings span a range of safety, convenience and control systems, delivering tailored solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) meet increasingly stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Among Stoneridge’s core products are rearview and side-view mirror systems, camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and interior and exterior lighting solutions.

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