Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.54. Zevra Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.2710, with a volume of 695,668 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZVRA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $23.00 price target on Zevra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

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Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $587.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 91,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $853,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 364,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,603. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,636.20. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,158 shares of company stock worth $1,062,878. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,574,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 775,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 125,620 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 935,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 197,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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