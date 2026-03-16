Short Interest in Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Decreases By 29.8%

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 91,801 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 12th total of 130,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 103,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Perfect Stock Performance
NYSE:PERF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,536. Perfect has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.
Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Perfect had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Perfect
About Perfect
Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.
The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.
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