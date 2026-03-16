Short Interest in Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Decreases By 29.8%

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 91,801 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the February 12th total of 130,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 103,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Perfect Stock Performance

NYSE:PERF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,536. Perfect has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

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Perfect (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Perfect had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perfect by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 464,702 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Perfect by 222.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perfect by 63.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Perfect by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Perfect in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

PERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Perfect

About Perfect

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

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