Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,712,047 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 9,257,494 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,799,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,799,994 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,305,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,626,167. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James L. Fitzsimmons sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $324,074.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,375.32. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,930 shares of company stock worth $2,581,186. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.70. 1,725,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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