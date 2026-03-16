Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.50.

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Cardinal Energy Price Performance

TSE CJ traded up C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,868. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.63.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.19 million for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.625118 EPS for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy

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Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. Cardinal has recently completed its first thermal SAGD project in Reford, Saskatchewan and has transitioned to the production phase of operations. The Company’s portfolio of conventional and SAGD project inventory offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

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