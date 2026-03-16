Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,531,534 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,766,544 shares.The stock last traded at $123.9090 and had previously closed at $125.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $175.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

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Paycom Software Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

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Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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