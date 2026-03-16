Haywood Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Stock Price

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.00.

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Tenaz Energy Trading Up 5.5%

Tenaz Energy stock traded up C$3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$58.68. 306,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,267. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. Tenaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$58.88.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$3.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 109.18% and a return on equity of 112.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy will post 0.3896418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

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Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

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