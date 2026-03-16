Hotel101 Global (NASDAQ:HBNB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.79. Hotel101 Global shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 527 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBNB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Hotel101 Global has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Hotel101 Global Stock Down 1.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hotel101 Global during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Hotel101 Global Company Profile

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Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

Further Reading

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