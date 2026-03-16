Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,074,607 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the February 12th total of 1,496,608 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,401,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,401,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 335.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

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Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.02. 2,089,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,727. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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