SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.1475, but opened at $20.60. SUMCO shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1,489 shares.

SUMCO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

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SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. SUMCO had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.The firm had revenue of $683.19 million for the quarter.

SUMCO Company Profile

SUMCO Corporation (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

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