Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $367.45 and last traded at $363.2230, with a volume of 2196123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.38.

Key Ciena News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Research cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.65.

Ciena Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total value of $2,741,522.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,344.50. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,131 shares of company stock valued at $34,898,686. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spear Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $6,947,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ciena by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

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Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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