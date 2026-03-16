iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,306,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 3,727,130 shares.The stock last traded at $30.75 and had previously closed at $30.67.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market. The Underlying Index includes preferred stocks with a market capitalization over $100 million, which meet minimum price, liquidity, trading volume, maturity and other requirements determined by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw Hill Companies (S&P).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.