Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 45,376 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 12th total of 62,804 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 480,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,006,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 334,385 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85,437 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fury Gold Mines by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

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Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 2.8%

NYSEAMERICAN FURY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.59. 1,348,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,779. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $110.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

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Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

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Fury Gold Mines Inc is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring and advancing high-quality gold projects in Canada. The company employs modern exploration techniques, including detailed geological modeling and systematic drilling programs, to define and expand mineral resources in established mining districts.

Fury Gold Mines’ flagship asset is the Eau Claire gold project, located approximately 20 kilometres west of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec.

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