Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40.88 and last traded at GBX 40.56. Approximately 432,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 373,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70.

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Topps Tiles Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.99. The firm has a market cap of £79.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,433.83.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 3.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Topps Tiles had a return on equity of 99.37% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Topps Tiles Plc will post 4.0687161 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topps Tiles

(Get Free Report)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic. It also sells its products online. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

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