Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

PSTL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

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Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. 124,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,127. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $543.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.71. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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