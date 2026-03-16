KKM Financial LLC Buys 612 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.5% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,907.28. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,837 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,943. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,008.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $975.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,067.08. The stock has a market cap of $447.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,039.13.

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About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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