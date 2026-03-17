Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Down 20.2% in February

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,052,626 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 12th total of 2,570,761 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $113,984.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,085.27. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,616 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 73.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,922,000 after purchasing an additional 670,601 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 937,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,837,000 after buying an additional 459,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 488,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,008,000 after buying an additional 458,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $53,320,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 550,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,318. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $143.13. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

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Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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