Insider Buying: Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Points acquired 2,000 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,775. The trade was a 2.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shoulder Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,386. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $313.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 11.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

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Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Shoulder Innovations had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 85.29%.The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shoulder Innovations, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shoulder Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Shoulder Innovations from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoulder Innovations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Shoulder Innovations by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shoulder Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000.

About Shoulder Innovations

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Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of shoulder implant systems and related surgical instruments for orthopedic surgery. The company’s product portfolio includes modular shoulder prostheses, humeral and glenoid components, and instrumentation kits designed to facilitate both primary and revision shoulder arthroplasty procedures. Emphasizing a patient-centric approach, Shoulder Innovations works to offer implant solutions that aim to restore mobility and reduce post-operative complications.

In addition to its core implant offerings, Shoulder Innovations provides comprehensive clinical support and training programs for surgeons and operating room teams.

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