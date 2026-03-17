Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/26/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group was upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

2/9/2026 – Shoals Technologies Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

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