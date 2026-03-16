Short Interest in Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Declines By 30.8%

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,830 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 12th total of 126,985 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Mingteng International Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MTEN opened at $1.57 on Monday. Mingteng International has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5,206.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.13.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MTEN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mingteng International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mingteng International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mingteng International presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Mingteng International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mingteng International Group Limited is a special-purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on business combinations in the Greater China region. Sponsored by Guangdong Mingteng Investment Holdings Group Co, Ltd., the company completed its initial public offering on the NASDAQ under the ticker MTEN in early 2023. Its primary objective is to leverage sponsor expertise and industry relationships to identify and merge with businesses in high-growth sectors.

The company targets acquisitions across advanced manufacturing, new energy, healthcare, technology and related industries that exhibit strong growth potential.

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