Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) on 3/2/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 2/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/24/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 2/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/20/2026.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of IBM stock traded up $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.28. 5,838,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,533. The stock has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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