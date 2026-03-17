SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 231,598 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 273,936 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 218,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 254,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 210,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1121 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index. The Index tracks publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the United States dollar-denominated, short-term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds and pre-refunded bonds.

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