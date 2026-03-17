Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Director Acquires $24,600.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Lopes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,119.58. This represents a 34.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alight Stock Down 6.3%

ALIT stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 80,917,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,428,420. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $395.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Alight had a positive return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,783,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,937,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,558,000 after acquiring an additional 348,285 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,777,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534,921 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alight by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 19,626,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 19,168,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,092 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Alight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALIT

Key Alight News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alight this week:

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.