Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 2.2% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CRH were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of CRH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 318,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in CRH by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 69,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

CRH Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.