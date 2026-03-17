iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 61,088 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 76,024 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.11. 42,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,025. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $73.23 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.89.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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