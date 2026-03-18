Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Rollins stock on February 13th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rollins alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.86. 2,032,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,403. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Rollins in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rollins

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Rollins by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $1,207,886.44. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 5,322,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,699,388.94. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $285,302.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,773,698.36. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 69,435 shares of company stock worth $4,321,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.