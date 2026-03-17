Chad Smith Sells 2,374 Shares of Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) COO Chad Smith sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $67,682.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,573.25. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 601,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,066. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $94.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $490.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.98.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BETR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Better Home & Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Better Home & Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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