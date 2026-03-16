BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRBR. Evercore reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

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BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.28. 2,776,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,190.25. This represents a 37.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting BellRing Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have issued notices seeking lead plaintiffs in a securities‑fraud class action against BellRing covering the Nov. 19, 2024–Aug. 4, 2025 period; the deadline to seek lead plaintiff status is March 23, 2026. These broad solicitations (from Berger Montague, Schall, DJS, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi and others) increase the likelihood of a consolidated suit and related legal activity. Berger Montague Notice Schall Law Firm Notice DJS Law Group Notice

Multiple law firms have issued notices seeking lead plaintiffs in a securities‑fraud class action against BellRing covering the Nov. 19, 2024–Aug. 4, 2025 period; the deadline to seek lead plaintiff status is March 23, 2026. These broad solicitations (from Berger Montague, Schall, DJS, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi and others) increase the likelihood of a consolidated suit and related legal activity. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman alleges BellRing misled investors about the true drivers of 2025 sales growth and highlights an alleged ~$2.9 billion market‑value wipeout — language that could raise damages exposure if claims proceed. Hagens Berman Allegations

Hagens Berman alleges BellRing misled investors about the true drivers of 2025 sales growth and highlights an alleged ~$2.9 billion market‑value wipeout — language that could raise damages exposure if claims proceed. Negative Sentiment: Several deadline/encouragement notices (Rosen, Faruqi, Bronstein) reiterate the March 23 lead‑plaintiff cutoff and urge investors with losses to come forward—these notices can accelerate consolidation of plaintiffs and increase settlement pressure on the company. Rosen Deadline Notice

BellRing Brands Company Profile

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BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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