Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $106.41 and last traded at $105.7970. 32,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 162,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cable One from $260.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

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Cable One Stock Down 4.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $615.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.60 by ($8.95). Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 23.74%.The company had revenue of $363.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth approximately $12,068,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 320,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 271,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

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Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

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