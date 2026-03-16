Evommune (NYSE:EVMN) Trading Up 7.5% – Should You Buy?

Evommune, Inc. (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.6340. 33,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 688,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EVMN shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Evommune in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Evommune in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evommune in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evommune to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evommune in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

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Evommune Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $877.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.01.

Evommune (NYSE:EVMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.61).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Evommune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evommune during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Evommune in the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000.

Evommune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions. These conditions, if not prevented, ultimately lead to fatal diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and cancer, which contribute to three out of every five deaths worldwide and result in an estimated $90 billion of annual cost to the healthcare system in the United States.

Further Reading

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