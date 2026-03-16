Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head-To-Head Review

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 2.11% 1.54% 0.59% Seritage Growth Properties -404.37% -20.13% -12.10%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.35 billion 0.85 $28.51 million $0.02 379.75 Seritage Growth Properties $17.62 million 9.22 -$153.54 million ($1.42) -2.03

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Seritage Growth Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Seritage Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 3 3 2 1 2.11 Seritage Growth Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Seritage Growth Properties

(Get Free Report)

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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