Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 16th (BAYRY, CABGY, CTMX, CUBI, ECL, EVER, INTU, LFMD, NOW, NSA)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 16th:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

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Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $326.00 price target on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $463.00 price target on the stock.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) was upgraded by analysts at Clarkson Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by analysts at Arete Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Arete Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

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