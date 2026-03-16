Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/3/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Barclays PLC to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,145,641.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,731.60. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $417,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 232,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,756.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,561 shares of company stock valued at $17,097,428. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

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Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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