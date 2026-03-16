Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) in the last few weeks:
- 3/16/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 3/3/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its price target raised by Barclays PLC to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/15/2026 – Kymera Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 25,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,145,641.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,731.60. The trade was a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $417,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 232,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,756.40. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,561 shares of company stock valued at $17,097,428. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.
The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kymera Therapeutics
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- Iran isn’t the real war
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.