uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,617,484 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 12th total of 10,727,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,807,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,807,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $108,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,823.86. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 81,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in uniQure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in uniQure by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 901,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73. uniQure has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.37. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,236.00% and a negative return on equity of 174.03%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on QURE

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

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