Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 83,550 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 12th total of 108,439 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

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Quantum Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of QNTM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Quantum Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QNTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quantum Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Quantum Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNTM

Quantum Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property.

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