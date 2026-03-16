CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 109,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 23,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CanAsia Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

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