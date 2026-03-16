Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.3950. Approximately 227,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,237,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferroglobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

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Ferroglobe Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $329.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently -6.52%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

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Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company’s core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe’s product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

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