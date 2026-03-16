Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Drops By 17.4%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,157,140 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 12th total of 24,398,322 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,723,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,723,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital cut their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 2,171,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,673. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted radiotherapeutics for oncology. Its platform technologies leverage nanoliposomes and microspheres to deliver therapeutic radioisotopes directly to tumor sites. The company’s lead candidate, 90Y-HP-DO3A, is in Phase 2 development for recurrent high-grade gliomas, while its rhenium-based nanoliposome program is under investigation for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma and brain metastases.

The pipeline also includes investigational treatments for bone metastases, malignant pleural effusions and other hard-to-treat solid tumors.

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