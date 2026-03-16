SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) were up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.5270. Approximately 1,241,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,183,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.68.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.33 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.52) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 352.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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