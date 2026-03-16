Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 56,719 shares.The stock last traded at $146.92 and had previously closed at $143.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Seneca Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Seneca Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Seneca Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seneca Foods

(Get Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation is a leading producer and distributor of shelf-stable fruits, vegetables and fruit‐based products. The company’s core activities include the processing, packaging and sale of canned fruits and vegetables, natural fruit juices, apple sauces and fruit‐based snacks. Seneca Foods caters to both retail and foodservice markets, supplying national and international grocers, restaurant chains and food manufacturers with branded and private‐label products.

Seneca Foods operates a network of manufacturing facilities and cold storage warehouses across North America, with key processing plants in New York, Michigan, California and Canada.

Further Reading

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