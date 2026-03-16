Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.98 and last traded at C$32.93, with a volume of 135797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 3.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.41.

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Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.15 million for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5632706 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States. The coal is delivered to the terminal in unit trains and then unloaded and transferred onto a ship.

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