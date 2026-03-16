Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $39.0330. Approximately 105,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 374,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBW. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

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Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 9.85%.The business had revenue of $154.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

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