ATI Inc. $ATI Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,333 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 1.13% of ATI worth $124,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 34.2% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,219,000 after acquiring an additional 282,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in ATI by 27.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 96.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 108.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 373,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,212,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares during the period.

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ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $168.14.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of ATI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the sale, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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