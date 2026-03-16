First Western Trust Bank Has $569,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,274 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Pfizer by 39.0% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,965,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 551,274 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 860,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,155,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47.
Key Pfizer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China approves Pfizer’s GLP‑1 weight‑management drug Xianweiying, opening a large, fast‑growing market and adding a new commercial revenue stream in 2026+ — potential upside to international sales. Pfizer’s Weight Management Drug Wins China Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Promising Phase 2 results for tilrekimig (trispecific antibody) in atopic dermatitis reinforce Pfizer’s immunology pipeline; if confirmed in later trials, this could be a material franchise expansion. How Tilrekimig’s Trispecific Eczema Data At Pfizer (PFE) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer advanced an early‑stage oncology candidate (PF‑07994525), expanding its cancer pipeline and showing continued R&D momentum in higher‑value therapeutic areas. Pfizer Advances Early-Stage Cancer Candidate PF-07994525
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reaffirmed a Buy rating on PFE, providing analyst support that can help stabilize sentiment among institutional holders. Scotiabank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pfizer (PFE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market research reports highlight long‑acting growth‑hormone (Ngenla/somatrogon) market expansion and regional opportunities (Asia‑Pacific growth), useful for medium‑term planning but not immediate earnings. Ngenla (somatrogon: Pfizer) Market Research Report 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Separate market research on Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin) underscores oncology demand and biomarker opportunities; supportive for long‑term growth but not an immediate catalyst. Tivdak (Genmab, Pfizer: tisotumab vedotin-tftv) Market Research Report 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports on AI in life sciences list Pfizer among firms accelerating AI‑driven drug discovery; this supports long‑run efficiency gains but faces regulatory/cost adoption timelines. AI in Life Sciences Market, 2026-2040
- Negative Sentiment: Persistent headwinds — post‑COVID revenue normalization and drug‑pricing pressure — continue to weigh on sentiment; commentary urging buy due to a high dividend yield reflects a lower share‑price base rather than improving top‑line momentum. 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 57% to Buy and Hold Forever
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sell pressure: outlets and data summaries note PFE has dipped more than the broader market in recent sessions, suggesting positioning/rotation risk for today’s weakness. Pfizer (PFE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.05.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
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