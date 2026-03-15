Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,450 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 12th total of 47,763 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11,170.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 110,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index. The Index tracks the overall performance of a global universe of United States listed closed-end funds that are organized under the laws of the United States selected by S-Network Global Indexes LLC (the Index Provider).

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