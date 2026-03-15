Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,881 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 12th total of 3,866 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,481,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 157,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEXC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 8,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, closet index tracking, fund. The fund aims to provide diversified emerging market equity exposure, excluding China all together DEXC was launched on Nov 13, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

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