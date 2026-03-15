Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 29.7% in February

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,109 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 12th total of 51,364 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,517 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Dawson Geophysical Trading Up 3.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 164,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWSN. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 909,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

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